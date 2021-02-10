Loading articles...

Scammers asking for COVID-19 vaccination money, health unit warns

Last Updated Feb 10, 2021 at 10:55 pm EST

A person getting a phone call from an unknown number. (iStock by Getty Images, Tero Vesalainen)

ST. CATHARINES — Health authorities in Niagara Region are warning about a COVID-19 vaccination scam.

It appears someone is calling residents to schedule a vaccination appointment.

The caller also asks for payment.

Health officials say they aren’t calling about appointments and never ask for money for COVID-19 immunizations.

They also warn against providing personal information, such as health or credit card numbers.

They advise hanging up if you get such a call, and to call police if you lose money.

