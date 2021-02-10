Loading articles...

Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire

Last Updated Feb 10, 2021 at 6:58 am EST

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi state TV says that Yemen’s Houthi rebels have targeted Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire.

The state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV reported on Wednesday that firefighters have brought the blaze under control. There was no immediate information on casualties.

The Abha airport, close to the Yemeni border, has been repeatedly targeted in Houthi missile and drone attacks. Those attacks have wounded dozens and killed at least one person over recent years.

Wednesday’s attack, however, represented the first one to reportedly damaged a civilian aircraft at the facility. Flight-tracking websites showed delayed and cancelled flights scheduled to either take off or land at the airport.

The Associated Press

