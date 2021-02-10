Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Region of Durham faces backlash after organizing 'Black History Month scavenger hunt' for employees
by Dilshad Burman
Posted Feb 10, 2021 8:44 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 10, 2021 at 9:31 pm EST
The government of the Region of Durham is under fire after an offensive Black History Month activity they planned for employees came to light on Wednesday.
Toronto author and activist Desmond Cole tweeted about the initiative called “Rise to the Challenge,” which included activities such as “dance to a Reggae song” and “have a conversation with a Black employee.”
The image tweeted out by Cole appears to be a form and contains activities for ‘Week 1’ of what was presumably a four-week “challenge.” Employees were encouraged to carry out the activities and then complete the form indicating what they did for each one.
so @RegionofDurham created a black history month scavenger hunt activity for employees and I am ????????????
The Region of Durham responded to Cole on Twitter with a statement saying “we hear you.” The statement says that part of their Black History Month activities included “opportunities for staff to learn more about Black history, culture and achievements,” adding that “we acknowledge that mistakes will be made when addressing anti-Black racism. This challenge activity is one of them.”
You so made it worse. Thought you were being pranked until I saw this. Wait maybe this is part of the prank? There is no way anyone would put “talk to a Black employee” and then a space for the NAME???