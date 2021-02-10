Region of Durham faces backlash after organizing 'Black History Month scavenger hunt' for employees

The government of the Region of Durham is under fire after an offensive Black History Month activity they planned for employees came to light on Wednesday.

Toronto author and activist Desmond Cole tweeted about the initiative called “Rise to the Challenge,” which included activities such as “dance to a Reggae song” and “have a conversation with a Black employee.”

The image tweeted out by Cole appears to be a form and contains activities for ‘Week 1’ of what was presumably a four-week “challenge.” Employees were encouraged to carry out the activities and then complete the form indicating what they did for each one.

so @RegionofDurham created a black history month scavenger hunt activity for employees and I am ???????????? this what we're doing in 2021? pic.twitter.com/jwcNrGHoBE — negro frolics (@DesmondCole) February 10, 2021

The Region of Durham responded to Cole on Twitter with a statement saying “we hear you.” The statement says that part of their Black History Month activities included “opportunities for staff to learn more about Black history, culture and achievements,” adding that “we acknowledge that mistakes will be made when addressing anti-Black racism. This challenge activity is one of them.”

We hear you. Please see our statement: pic.twitter.com/FXjYmrR4Y2 — Region of Durham (@RegionofDurham) February 10, 2021

Comments on Twitter called the initiative an “epic fail” and many questioned the lack of an actual apology in the statement.

This is a fail….this statement is an EPIC fail. — The Health Institute (@InfoTHI) February 10, 2021

WTF. You couldn’t even apologize?!? Are you serious? Someone, probably some many, need to get a talk, and maybe get fired. — Rahul Mehta (@OpportunCity) February 11, 2021