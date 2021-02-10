Loading articles...

Region of Durham faces backlash after organizing 'Black History Month scavenger hunt' for employees

Last Updated Feb 10, 2021 at 9:31 pm EST

The government of the Region of Durham is under fire after an offensive Black History Month activity they planned for employees came to light on Wednesday.

Toronto author and activist Desmond Cole tweeted about the initiative called “Rise to the Challenge,” which included activities such as “dance to a Reggae song” and “have a conversation with a Black employee.”

The image tweeted out by Cole appears to be a form and contains activities for ‘Week 1’ of what was presumably a four-week “challenge.” Employees were encouraged to carry out the activities and then complete the form indicating what they did for each one.

The Region of Durham responded to Cole on Twitter with a statement saying “we hear you.” The statement says that part of their Black History Month activities included “opportunities for staff to learn more about Black history, culture and achievements,” adding that “we acknowledge that mistakes will be made when addressing anti-Black racism. This challenge activity is one of them.”

Comments on Twitter called the initiative an “epic fail” and many questioned the lack of an actual apology in the statement.

