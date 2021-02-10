Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police arrest 5 people two hours after "violent" robbery in Woodstock
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Feb 10, 2021 1:32 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 10, 2021 at 1:41 pm EST
Peel regional police cruiser in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Peel police have arrested five people, including four teenagers, that robbed a financial institution at gunpoint in Woodstock.
In collaboration with Woodstock Police Service, Peel investigators were made aware of the incident around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday when the group of suspects arrived at the institution operating a car that was previously stolen in Brampton.
Police said that during the robbery, the one suspect brandished a firearm and struck a customer. The employees and customers were forcibly confined in the bank and bound with zip-ties.
Just two hours later, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Peel investigators tracked down the stolen vehicle in Mississauga and arrested all five suspects, including the driver of a second vehicle involved in the robbery.
An imitation firearm was recovered during the arrests, officers said.
Arrested parties include:
19-year-old male Anthony Mitchell of Maple – charged with robbery, use imitation firearm, wear disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, and fail to comply with a release order stemming from robbery related charges from 2019.
19-year-old male Elijah Cromwell of Brampton – charged with robbery, use imitation firearm, wear disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime.
An unnamed 16-year-old male of Mississauga – charged with robbery, use imitation firearm, wear disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime.
An unnamed 14-year-old male of Mississauga – charged with use of an imitation firearm, wear disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime.
21-year-old female Daphne Tran of Mississauga – charged with robbery.
All five appeared in court on Wednesday.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators.