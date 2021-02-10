Police arrest 5 people two hours after "violent" robbery in Woodstock

Peel police have arrested five people, including four teenagers, that robbed a financial institution at gunpoint in Woodstock.

In collaboration with Woodstock Police Service, Peel investigators were made aware of the incident around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday when the group of suspects arrived at the institution operating a car that was previously stolen in Brampton.

Police said that during the robbery, the one suspect brandished a firearm and struck a customer. The employees and customers were forcibly confined in the bank and bound with zip-ties.

Just two hours later, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Peel investigators tracked down the stolen vehicle in Mississauga and arrested all five suspects, including the driver of a second vehicle involved in the robbery.

An imitation firearm was recovered during the arrests, officers said.

Arrested parties include:

19-year-old male Anthony Mitchell of Maple – charged with robbery, use imitation firearm, wear disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, and fail to comply with a release order stemming from robbery related charges from 2019.

19-year-old male Elijah Cromwell of Brampton – charged with robbery, use imitation firearm, wear disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime.

An unnamed 16-year-old male of Mississauga – charged with robbery, use imitation firearm, wear disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime.

An unnamed 14-year-old male of Mississauga – charged with use of an imitation firearm, wear disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime.

21-year-old female Daphne Tran of Mississauga – charged with robbery.

All five appeared in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators.