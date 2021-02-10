Loading articles...

Ontario to begin gradual reopening of its economy today with three health units

Last Updated Feb 10, 2021 at 4:14 am EST

TORONTO — Ontario will begin to gradually reopen its economy today starting with three public health units.

Health units in Hastings Prince Edward; Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington; and Renfrew County will move into the least-restrictive green category today.

That means the province’s lockdown and stay-at-home orders will lift in the regions and restaurants and non-essential businesses can reopen.

On Feb. 15, all remaining regions except three hot spots in the Greater Toronto Area are set to move to the restrictions framework. 

The category they are placed in will depend on their local case rates.

Toronto, Peel Region and York Region are expected to be the last to make that transition on Feb. 22, but the province said any sudden increase in COVID-19 cases could delay that plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press

