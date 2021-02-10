Ontario reports less than 1,100 COVID-19 cases with increased testing

Ontario is reporting 1,072 cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths on Wednesday.

Locally, there are 393 new cases in Toronto, 196 in Peel and 125 in York Region.

It is the second straight day the province reports a daily increase of less than 1,100 and it comes with a large uptick in testing.

The only lower increase in recent months came last week when the province reported 745 new cases, that number was the result of a data migration from Toronto Public Health that led to a negative case count for Toronto.

The province reports over 52,500 tests completed compared to over 30,000 a day ago. Testing numbers are usually lower earlier in the week.

The test positivity rate drops to 2.5 per cent from 3.3 per cent a day ago. It is the lowest positivity rate since October, matching the positivity rate on Feb. 5.

So far there have been 228 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the UK and three cases of the B 1.351 variant first detected in South Africa.

Last week Ontario health officials said that more than five percent of positive COVID-19 cases accrued in late January tested positive for multiple variants, including the UK and South African strains.

Ontario reported 1,022 new cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday.

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, 412,119 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

The rolling seven-day average drops to 1,353. That number has been declining almost every day since Jan. 11 where it peaked at 3,555. Tuesday was only the second day the average has gone up since that date.

There is now a total of 281,566 confirmed cases in the province since the onset of the pandemic with 6,596 deaths. Of the confirmed cases 13,270 are active and 261,700 have been resolved.

There are 1,709 more resolved cases as active cases fall to the lowest point since Nov. 27.

As of 8:00 p.m. Monday, 412,119 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 125,725 people have been fully vaccinated.

There were 13,486 more vaccine doses across the province over the last 24 hour period.

Among the active cases, 948 people are currently in the hospital. That number increased by 39 since Tuesday’s report, hospitalizations are down just over 100 from one week ago.

Among the hospitalized, 313 are in the ICU and 226 are on ventilators.