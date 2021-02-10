Ontario extends reduced off-peak electricity rates again

Ontario is extending reduced electricity rates that were set to expire on Feb. 9.

The Ford government will continue to hold electricity prices to the off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt-hour until Feb. 22.

The off-peak rate came into effect at the beginning of the year, initially for a 28 day period. The extension adds an additional 12 days. It’s the third time the lower rate has been extended.

This reduced rate is available at all hours for time-of-use and tiered customers.

The province says the off-peak price will continue to be automatically applied to bills of all residential, small business, and farm customers who pay regulated rates set by the Ontario Energy Board and get a bill from a utility.

“We know staying at home means using more electricity during the day when electricity prices are higher, that’s why we are extending the off-peak electricity rate,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Minister of Indigenous Affairs.