Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario extends reduced off-peak electricity rates again
by News Staff
Posted Feb 10, 2021 9:02 am EST
Hydro lines shown in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier
Ontario is extending reduced electricity rates that were set to expire on Feb. 9.
The Ford government will continue to hold electricity prices to the off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt-hour until Feb. 22.
The off-peak rate came into effect at the beginning of the year, initially for a 28 day period. The extension adds an additional 12 days. It’s the third time the lower rate has been extended.
This reduced rate is available at all hours for time-of-use and tiered customers.
The province says the off-peak price will continue to be automatically applied to bills of all residential, small business, and farm customers who pay regulated rates set by the Ontario Energy Board and get a bill from a utility.
“We know staying at home means using more electricity during the day when electricity prices are higher, that’s why we are extending the off-peak electricity rate,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Minister of Indigenous Affairs.