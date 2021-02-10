Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,457.78, up 49.16 points.)

The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX:FIRE). Health care. Up seven cents, or 16.28 per cent, to 50 cents on 85.2 million shares.

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA). Health care. Down one cent, or 5.26 per cent, to 18 cents on 42.4 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 46 cents, or 1.01 per cent, to $45.84 on 28.2 million shares.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings. (TSX:TGOD). Health care. Up four cents, or 7.27 per cent, to 59 cents on 27.1 million shares.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI). Health care. Up $2.08, or 37.55 per cent, to $7.62 on 23.6 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA). Health care. Up $3.28, or 10.9 per cent, to $33.37 on 17.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY). Down $1.28, or 4.8 per cent, to $25.20. Estimated costs for a proposed Alberta natural gas liquids pipeline put on hold last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and commodity price uncertainty have jumped by $300 million to $1.6 billion, Keyera Corp. reported Wednesday. The price of the proposed project was adjusted 23 per cent higher mainly because of increased activity from other pipelines being built in Western Canada, Keyera said. That includes the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion, which is restarting construction this week after a nearly two-month pause to reinforce safety protocols, and the Coastal GasLink pipeline in B.C., which is to supply natural gas to the Canada LNG export project.

Enbridge Inc. — Less than a month after U.S. President Joe Biden nixed the Keystone XL pipeline as part of a sweeping climate plan, another pipeline with implications for Canada is in the crosshairs of a U.S. politician. However, as talk surrounding the potential shutdown of Enbridge Inc.’s Line 5 intensifies on both sides of the border, shippers are confident that the oil will continue to flow, even as they make contingency plans. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last fall ordered a shutdown of Line 5 by May, saying Enbridge repeatedly had violated an easement allowing pipeline operations in the straits. The company is challenging the order in Federal Court and says it won’t comply.

Interfor Corp. (TSX:IFP). Up 69 cents, or 2.6 per cent, to $27.69. Lumber producer Interfor Corp. is buying a sawmill in South Carolina from WestRock Co. for US$59 million in cash. The news comes as North American lumber prices set new record highs, less than a week after Interfor CEO Ian Fillinger signalled on an earnings call that the cash-rich company is on the hunt for lumber mill acquisitions. Interfor says the mill it’s buying produced about 125 million board feet of lumber in 2020 but has a permit to expand to about 200 million board feet per year. The purchase is expected to boost company capacity to 3.2 billion board feet per year, with 55 per cent in the southern U.S.

Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO). Up $1.64, or 8.5 per cent, to $20.88. Cameco Corp. beat expectations even as the uranium miner reported that its net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 39 per cent to $80 million in the fourth quarter due to the impact of COVID-19. The Saskatoon-based company says revenue totalled $550 million, down 37 per cent from $874 million. On an adjusted basis, Cameco says it had a profit of $48 million, compared with a profit of $94 million from the same time a year earlier. For the full-year, it lost $53 million on $1.8 billion of revenues, compared with a $74-million profit on $1.86 billion of revenues in 2019.

Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Down $3.22, or 10 per cent, to $28.80. Precision Drilling Corp. reported a fourth-quarter loss of $37.5 million as its revenue fell 46 per cent compared with a year earlier. Revenue totalled $201.7 million, down from $372.3 million in the last three months of 2019. The contract drilling company said the drop in revenue was the result of lower activity across all of its operating segments with reduced customer drilling programs due to the economic slowdown. Precision Drilling said the industry outlook and customer sentiment has improved in recent months, largely due to vaccine announcements, reopening of economies and steadily increasing commodity prices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press