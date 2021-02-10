U.S. sheriff deputy drops lawsuit against Raptors' Masai Ujiri following 2019 shoving incident

Alan Strickland, the Alameda County sheriff’s deputy who was seen shoving the Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri after the team beat the Golden State Warriors in 2019, dropped his federal lawsuit against the executive on Wednesday, according to FOX KTVU.

Ujiri also dropped his countersuit against Strickland as a result.

FOX says, according to a spokesperson for the Alameda County Sheriff, that Strickland has since returned to work, assigned to “administrative duties.”

In the widely-circulated video, Ujiri can be seen walking towards Strickland as he makes his way onto the basketball court to celebrate.

Ujiri looks to be taking out his credentials when Strickland appears to shove Ujiri in the chest. The two exchange words, only for Ujiri to be shoved again. He then pushes Strickland back. The footage ends shortly after that.

Ujiri’s legal team says the footage shows Strickland was “undeniably the initial aggressor.”

Ujiri released a statement in August, saying: “The video sadly demonstrates how horribly I was treated by a law enforcement officer last year in the midst of my team, the Toronto Raptors, winning its first world championship.”

In September, in filings to the United States District Court in California, Strickland’s legal team alleged Ujiri’s counterclaim was driven by race and a bias against law enforcement.

The filings stated Ujiri did not display the proper credentials needed for access to the court, leading to the altercation.

“In reality, Defendants brought this motion to take advantage of the now pervasive anti-law enforcement prejudices and to falsely allege racial animus and prejudicial bias is the reason for Plaintiff Alan Strickland’s conduct on the date of the incident,” the document said.

As part of Ujiri’s countersuit, bodycam footage of the incident was released that appears to support the executive’s claim that Strickland shoved him twice despite Ujiri flashing what looks to be a card attached to his body.

The Raptors president admitted his mental health took a toll throughout the aftermath, contemplating what had transpired on what should have been one of the happiest nights of his life.

“I started to think, what if this had gone the total wrong way. There might have been situations maybe I wouldn’t have been lucky. Maybe, I would have acted different. And then, it starts to mess with your mind,” Ujiri said.

“You think about everything. You think about racism and where it’s going. Yes, we say Black Lives Matter. There were times I questioned, do Black Lives Matter only to Black people?”

The Raptors and Ujiri have yet to comment.