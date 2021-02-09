Where are Canada’s vaccines? Part 1

In today’s Big Story podcast, Canada’s efforts to secure vaccines started with a phone call between a trade commissioner in Boston and a senior member of Moderna. In the weeks and months that followed, the federal government has scrambled to secure the most doses per person than any other country in the world. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured us the vaccines are coming, but they’re not coming as quickly as we expected. Is this another government failure? Or is this, like the pandemic, just another extremely complicated thing out of our control?

Guest: Nick Taylor-Vaisey, Maclean’s

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.