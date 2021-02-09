Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto police warn about taxi scam seeing fraudsters pose as driver, customer
by News Staff
Posted Feb 9, 2021 10:32 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 9, 2021 at 10:36 pm EST
A Beck Taxi cab. CITYNEWS/Joe Fazio
Toronto police are warning you about a taxi scam.
Police say it involves a person posing as a cab driver and another as a customer.
The phony customer approaches someone and asks for help paying for their fare because the driver refuses to take cash due to COVID-19. They then ask the victim to use his or her debit or credit card to pay in exchange for cash.
The victim then inputs his or her pin into a modified point of sale terminal and the device records the card data and pin. After the transaction, the victim is given another bank card resembling the card they just used.
The fraudsters are then in possession of the victim’s actual debit card and are able to use the pin to make fraudulent purchases and withdrawals.
Police are reminding people to never make payments for an unknown person using your personal card in exchange for cash