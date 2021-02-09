Loading articles...

Toronto officer cleared after shooting death of 30-year-old man in hotel parking lot

Province's Special Investigation Unit

Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared a Toronto officer in the shooting death of a man last April.

The Special Investigations Unit says police responded to a report of a man with a knife and gun sitting in a car parked at a Best Western Plus hotel near the intersection of Jane and Finch.

The SIU says that after finding the car, two marked police vehicles pulled up to it and the man got out, approaching one of the officers with a knife in hand.

Investigators say that the officer told the man to drop the knife before shooting him.

SIU investigators found that the man had been the one who called 911 to make the original report.

The SIU says there are no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s death.

Paramedics declared the 30-year-old man dead at the scene.

The police officer was taken to a hospital for an assessment after the incident.

