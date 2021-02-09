The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

There are 810,797 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 810,797 confirmed cases (39,179 active, 750,709 resolved, 20,909 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 2,677 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 103.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 24,380 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,483.

There were 74 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 696 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 99. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.26 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 55.02 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 457 confirmed cases (60 active, 393 resolved, four deaths).

There were 30 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 11.49 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 49 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 114 confirmed cases (four active, 110 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 2.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,587 confirmed cases (nine active, 1,513 resolved, 65 deaths).

There was one new case Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 0.92 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been five new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,361 confirmed cases (184 active, 1,156 resolved, 21 deaths).

There were 15 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 23.55 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 73 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.

There was one new reported death Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Quebec: 271,737 confirmed cases (11,007 active, 250,652 resolved, 10,078 deaths).

There were 826 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 128.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,211 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,030.

There were 32 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 216 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 31. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.36 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 117.53 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Ontario: 280,494 confirmed cases (13,948 active, 259,991 resolved, 6,555 deaths).

There were 1,022 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 94.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,569 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,367.

There were 17 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 317 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 45. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.31 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 44.49 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 30,360 confirmed cases (1,597 active, 27,910 resolved, 853 deaths).

There were 71 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 115.79 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 627 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 90.

There were three new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 21 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.22 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 61.84 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 25,654 confirmed cases (2,026 active, 23,282 resolved, 346 deaths).

There were 80 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 171.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,418 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 203.

There were five new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 32 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.39 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.35 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Alberta: 127,231 confirmed cases (5,831 active, 119,678 resolved, 1,722 deaths).

There were 195 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 131.87 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,400 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 343.

There were 12 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 62 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is nine. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.2 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 38.94 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 71,387 confirmed cases (4,506 active, 65,618 resolved, 1,263 deaths).

There were 435 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 87.53 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,021 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 432.

There were four new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 45 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is six. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 24.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 33 confirmed cases (two active, 31 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 4.43 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 299 confirmed cases (five active, 293 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 12.71 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Feb. 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press