Simcoe-Muskoka top doctor says end of Ontario's stay-at-home order risks greater transmission

The top doctor in an Ontario region hit with outbreaks of a new COVID-19 variant says residents should still take a “stay at home” approach when the province-wide order ends.

The stay-at-home order will be in effect until most regions move back to the government’s tiered restrictions system on Feb. 16.

Dr. Charles Gardner, medical officer of health for Simcoe-Muskoka, says he would have preferred to see the order extended.

He noted the presence of the variant that first emerged in the UK, which has been linked to deadly institutional outbreaks in the area.

On January 26, public health officials reported 99 more people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Simcoe-Muskoka region likely contracted the UK variant.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said that most of the cases were being linked to a deadly outbreak at a Barrie, Ont., long-term care home that killed over 40 people and infected more than 200.

It’s unclear which level of the framework Simcoe-Muskoka will slot under but before the provincial lockdown at the end of December, the region was considered “Red-Control.”

It’s one of three virus strains Public Health Ontario is screening for, believed to be more infectious and potentially causing more severe illness.

Gardner says the situation is precarious and lifting restrictions risks greater transmission with a variant in the community.

Ontario’s stay-at-home order will apply to 28 public health regions until Tuesday, February 16.

For Toronto, Peel, and York Regions, the order will remain in effect until Monday, February 22, but the Ford government says any sudden increase in COVID-19 cases could delay that plan.

Gardner’s comments echo concerns from Toronto’s top doctor, who said Monday that the new variants could cause a spike in infections if restrictions are lifted.

Ontario reported 1,022 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and 17 more deaths linked to the virus.