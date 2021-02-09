Emergency child care extended for frontline workers in Toronto, Peel, York Region

Ontario is extending child care benefits for frontline workers in the province’s three regions where remote learning continues.

Emergency child care for frontline workers in Toronto, Peel, and York Region will continue to be offered at no cost until students return to classrooms after Family Day.

As of Feb. 9 more workers will qualify for the services.

The benefit is being extended to those working on essential construction projects, and transit workers who can’t work remotely:

Individuals who work for a business that undertakes construction activities or projects and related services, including land surveying and demolition services, that are permitted to be open

Employees of a municipal transit agency, Metrolinx or the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission, who support a function that cannot be done through remote work arrangements.

Students in the province’s three hot spots continue to learn remotely – with schools in Toronto, Peel and York Region remaining closed until Feb. 16.

Last week, around 280,000 students returned to class across various public health units and on Monday students from 13 public health units returned to the physical classroom.