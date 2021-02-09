Police watchdog clears Toronto officer in shooting death of man in hotel parking lot

Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared a Toronto police officer in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man in North York last April.

The man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Best Western hotel, near Finch Avenue and Highway 400, directly beside Toronto Police 31 Division station.

RELATED: SIU investigating after male killed near Jane and Finch

The Special Investigations Unit says the man was armed with a knife when he approached police, and evidence from the probe suggests he suffered from a mental illness.

Investigators say the victim was the one who called police to the scene.

The SIU says there is no reasonable ground to believe the officer committed a criminal offence.