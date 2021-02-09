Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police watchdog clears Toronto officer in shooting death of man in hotel parking lot
by News Staff
Posted Feb 9, 2021 9:08 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 9, 2021 at 9:13 pm EST
Toronto police are investigating a shooting at Finch Avenue and Oakdale Road on April 30, 2020. CITYNEWS/Jeff Ducharme
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared a Toronto police officer in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man in North York last April.
The man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Best Western hotel, near Finch Avenue and Highway 400, directly beside Toronto Police 31 Division station.
The Special Investigations Unit says the man was armed with a knife when he approached police, and evidence from the probe suggests he suffered from a mental illness.
Investigators say the victim was the one who called police to the scene.
The SIU says there is no reasonable ground to believe the officer committed a criminal offence.
