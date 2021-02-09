Loading articles...

Police watchdog clears Toronto officer in shooting death of man in hotel parking lot

Last Updated Feb 9, 2021 at 9:13 pm EST

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at Finch Avenue and Oakdale Road on April 30, 2020. CITYNEWS/Jeff Ducharme

Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared a Toronto police officer in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man in North York last April.

The man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Best Western hotel, near Finch Avenue and Highway 400, directly beside Toronto Police 31 Division station.

RELATED: SIU investigating after male killed near Jane and Finch

The Special Investigations Unit says the man was armed with a knife when he approached police, and evidence from the probe suggests he suffered from a mental illness.

Investigators say the victim was the one who called police to the scene.

The SIU says there is no reasonable ground to believe the officer committed a criminal offence.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:34 PM
#EB403 approaching Aberdeen - the right lane is blocked because of a Tractor Trailer in the ditch.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:50 PM
Retweeted @UWCIMSS: Ice on the #GreatLakes has grown to ~20% in the deep freeze that is February. Taking a closer #VIIRS look at #LakeErie, the sm…
Latest Weather
Read more