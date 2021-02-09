Ontario reports 2nd lowest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in 3 months

Ontario is reporting 1,022 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday.

Locally, there are 343 new cases in Toronto, 250 in Peel and 128 in York Region.

It is the second lowest daily increase in three months. The only lower increase came last week when the province reported 745 new cases, that number was the result of a data migration from Toronto Public Health that led to a negative case count for Toronto.

The province is reporting 30,798 completed tests and 12,462 more vaccine doses were administered.

As of 8:00 p.m. Monday, 398,633 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

More details to come.