Ontario RCMP say six people charged with human trafficking 80 workers from Mexico

Last Updated Feb 9, 2021 at 11:37 pm EST

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. A Quebec photographer wants a judge to order the RCMP to destroy all of the images of Canadians it obtained through a controversial facial-recognition tool. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP say six people have been charged with human trafficking over allegations they brought workers into Canada from Mexico to work through their companies.

Police say the foreign nationals entered Canada as visitors through airports in Toronto, Montreal and Hamilton, Ont., and then worked through employment agencies operated by the accused.

A joint investigation by Mounties and the Canada Border Services Agency say these workers were being exploited.

Police say during searches in July and September of 2019 police found about 80 foreign nationals living in places in Hamilton and Milton, Ont., infested with bed bugs, cockroaches and other vermin.

Investigators say some of those employment agencies included Nora Services, Trillium Management and Bryan Enterprise Agency.

The accused are to appear in Hamilton court on March 8.

Christian Vitela, 33, Mario Roca Morales, 47, Cheang Kim, 60, Miurel Bracamonte, 43, Nora Rivera Franco, 36, and Myriam Vitela, 55, all face human trafficking charges.

“The investigation uncovered a group of individuals exploiting foreign nationals, as well as manipulating our immigration systems and processes for personal gain and profit,” Ann Koenig, officer in charge of the RCMP Hamilton-Niagara Regional Detachment, said Tuesday in a release.

The RCMP and CBSA say the investigation continues and more charges are pending.

