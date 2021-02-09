Quick guide: What has changed in Ontario's colour-coded COVID-19 reopening plan

With Ontario’s COVID-19 state of emergency expiring Tuesday, the province will transition back to the colour-coded reopening plan that eases restrictions based on COVID-19 case counts in respective regions starting Wednesday.

That system has now been modified to allow some degree of in-person shopping at non-essential stores at all levels, including the grey-lockdown level.

The first three regions to enter the green-prevent level on Wednesday will be Hastings Prince Edward, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington, and Renfrew County and District.

RELATED: ‘There is very much a lot of concern’: Province’s gradual reopening means more travel between regions

All other regions remain under the stay-at-home order until Feb. 16 and COVID-19 hotspots Toronto, Peel and York regions will be the last to re-enter the framework about a week later, on Feb. 22.

Here is a look at the changes in the framework for stores, organized events, restaurants and bars, personal care services and gyms and other recreational facilities: