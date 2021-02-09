Mississauga man arrested for allegedly scamming family and friends

A CityNews viewer says a Mississauga man recently charged with fraud allegedly scammed large amounts of money from at least 20 people they know and believes there could be more alleged victims.

Toronto police charged Amritpal Dhillon, 53, last Dec. with five counts of Fraud Over $5,000 and five counts of Possession of Proceeds Over $5,000.

It’s alleged that between Feb. 2018 to Jan. 2020, Dhillon convinced family and friends to invest in his business venture which promised a 45 per cent return in interest.

“We are one of the many victims this man has scammed and stolen all our life savings from,” said one CityNews viewer who did not want to be identified. They allege they personally knew of over 20 people who Dhillon had scammed out of large amounts of money and believe there are more victims unaware of his arrest.

“These innocent people are retired, single mothers, young families, friends, neighbours and families all from different ethnicities and age groups,” added the viewer.

Toronto police also believe there may be more alleged victims. Dhillon is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on Feb. 19.