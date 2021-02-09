Loading articles...

Mandatory COVID-19 testing for Crosslinx employees begins this week

Last Updated Feb 9, 2021 at 8:38 pm EST

GO Transit trains sit parked at the North Bathurst Yard in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2011. GO Transit is an inter-regional public transit system that serves the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) and carries over 57 million passengers a year. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Eglinton Crosstown has 24 construction sites, and a COVID-19 test will be mandatory for everyone who works at each location.

A new health and safety program is beginning this week, and will eventually cover about 1,500 workers.

Last month, Crosslinx reported 28 employees working at the Eglinton Crosstown LRT tested positive for the virus in the period of 14 days.

Crosslinx has teamed up with the Ontario Ministries of Health and Labour to bring registered nurses around with nasal swabs to a few construction sites at a time.

Crosslinx spokesperson, Kristin Jenkins, says testing will happen twice a week, beginning at Leaside, Golden Mile, and at Weston Road, at the storage and maintenance facility.

“We’re launching the rapid-testing program as another measure to protect our workers and to keep our sites open. We want our workers to be confident when coming to work,” Jenkins says.

Jenkins says they’ll be using an antigen rapid test, “and the results are available in 15 minutes,” and “because it can be administered easily to lots of people, and you get the results really quickly, you can identify people earlier in that potentially symptomatic stage and get them isolated.”

If an employee gets a positive result, they have to set up an appointment with Toronto Public Health for a more thorough deep-nasal polymerase chain reaction test, or PCR test.

Testing rotates around to all Crosstown construction sites, and then starts over.

