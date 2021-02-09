Hastings-Prince Edward public health issues Class 22 order ahead of move to 'Green Zone'

The medical officer in Hastings-Prince Edward has issued a Class 22 mandate banning bookings for accommodations, personal services, and dine-in restaurants to anyone from a region that remains under the stay-at-home order.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox & Addington Public Health, and Renfrew County and District Health Unit are the three Public Health Units (PHUs) being moved to the province’s “Green-Prevent” zone as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, thus separating them from the stay-at-home order.

Piotr Oglaza, Medical Officer of Health for Hastings Prince Edward, issued the following:

Accept reservations/bookings for dining, accommodation, or personal services only for individuals from regions that are not subject to the ‘Stay at Home’ order (exception: booking of accommodation is permitted for individuals who are travelling to our region for essential reasons as outlined in the province’s Stay at Home order, and such reservations can not include seating in a food premises or personal services settings appointments).

All food and drink establishments must close to the public between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m., with limited exceptions (e.g., to pick up or pay for a takeout order).

All food and drink establishments must seat no more than 6 people together at a table.

All food services and personal service settings must record contact information for all patrons (exception: need not collect contact information for pick-up/carry-out orders).

All retail businesses must have a safety plan that is in writing, available on request, and posted in a conspicuous place.

All retail businesses must ensure music played is no louder than the volume of a normal conversation.

The person responsible for a business or place that is open must not permit patrons to line up inside or to line up or congregate outside unless maintaining a physical distance of at least two metres from other groups of persons and wearing an appropriate mask/face covering.

All staff at retail businesses must wear appropriate personal protective equipment if providing services within 2 metres of another person who is not wearing a mask or face covering and are not separated by an impermeable barrier (e.g., plexiglass).

Protection of the eyes, nose, and mouth is required (i.e., goggles or face shields and surgical or procedural masks).

“COVID-19 is still present in both the province and Hastings and Prince Edward Counties and therefore poses a risk to the health of the residents of Hastings and Prince Edward Counties through community transmission,” Oglaza said in a release.

“…A stay-at-home order is still in effect in many regions in the province, and individuals from those regions have been advised to stay home with the exception of travel for essential purposes.”

Starting Wednesday, businesses – including retail shops, hair salons, restaurants, bars, gyms, and movie theatres – will reopen in these desginated regions. Indoor gatherings will also be allowed.

The stay-at-home order will apply to 28 public health regions until Tuesday, February 16.

For Toronto, Peel, and York Regions, the order will remain in effect until Monday, February 22, but the Ford government says any sudden increase in COVID-19 cases could delay that plan.