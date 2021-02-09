GTA bracing for coldest temperatures yet this winter as arctic air moves in

If you feel Monday is a cold one in the GTA — just wait.

We are bracing for the coldest temperatures yet this winter as arctic air moves into Southern Ontario throughout the week.

The same artic airmass that’s currently bringing widespread extreme cold warnings to the prairies and Northern Ontario is coming our way.

680 Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahi says temperatures will begin to drop Wednesday — but by Friday, we could see our coldest day this winter.

“It is definitely going to be a cold Valentine’s Day weekend with well below seasonal temperatures heading our way as this next shot of arctic air gets to Southern Ontario,” Ramsahi says.

The cold air, and a gusty wind, could also bring the GTA lake effect snow on Friday — a weather event that typically peaks late in the fall and early winter.

On Friday — the daytime high is expected to reach -10 degrees.

The coldest day recorded at Pearson Airport so far this winter has been -7.8 degrees on January 28.

“This winter, however, Great Lakes total ice cover, is riding well below average so a lot of these bodies of water are still open,” she reports.

That’s in part why we’re already seeing snow squalls north of the city Tuesday night.

The Bruce Peninsula, through Midland to Port Carling, is under winter weather travel advisories for 10 to15 centimeters of snow by Wednesday morning.