CEO of B.C. health authority leaves organization after report into misspending

VICTORIA — The head of a health authority in British Columbia is no longer with the organization following allegations related to misspending on various items including $7 million for respirators that didn’t meet provincial standards.

Benoit Morin’s departure was announced by the Provincial Health Services Authority hours after the government released a report it commissioned into the allegations about decisions and spending.

The health authority says in a news release that Morin “left the organization” and has been replaced.

Ernst & Young says in its report that it looked into allegations of a conflict of interest due to a possible relationship between Morin and a Montreal company that sold respirators last spring.

It says some of the respirators were deemed counterfeit but findings suggested there was no pre-existing relationship between Morin or anyone at the company called Luminarie.

The report found Morin did not agree with his finance staff on whether a writeoff of about $7 million should be recorded in its financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

The Health Ministry says the review also uncovered other concerns that were not directly within its scope, including the cost of renovations to executive offices and hiring and compensation decisions within Morin’s office.

“British Columbians need to have confidence in the health-care system and know that it is being funded responsibly, transparently and in their best interest,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement. “These were serious concerns, and I appreciate that they were raised to me.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press