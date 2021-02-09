Tam says relaxing COVID-19 measures risky proposition: 'We must do it with extreme cautiousness'

The country’s top doctor says while it’s normal for variants to emerge as viruses continuously evolve, the COVID-19 variants are a concern.

Dr. Theresa Tam says provinces must tread carefully in reopening businesses in the coming days and weeks in light of the new, stronger variants.

“This is not the moment to release everything in terms of public health measures,” said Tam on Tuesday. “I think provinces and territories of course are making the individual decisions based on their own context but all must do it with extreme cautiousness.”

Tam says there is some good news as the daily rate of COVID-19 cases across the country has fallen to an average of 3,500 – less than half the number reported in early January.

On the subject of variants, Tam says with 355 cases of the UK variant, 25 of the South Africa variant, and now one case of the variant that originated in Brazil in the country, the risk is very clear.

“Right now, our measures are working,” Tam assured. “This means doing everything that we’ve been doing but giving it the best we can give at all times. This simple rule can help us limit the spread of more transmissible variants while vaccine programs get underway. Aim for the fewest interactions with the fewest number of people for the shortest time at the greatest distance possible.”

On Tuesday, Justin Trudeau announced that, as of Feb. 15, anyone arriving through the U.S.-Canada land border will be subjected to a COVID-19 test and must produce a negative result upon entry.

Trudeau says while Canada can’t stop its citizens or permanent residents from coming into the country through land borders, hefty fines could be put in place for those who don’t get tested.

“You can’t prevent someone who’s standing at a land border crossing from entering Canada because technically they’re already on Canadian soil when they’re speaking to that customs officer,” he said.

“That’s why what we can do is in cases of no test to show apply a stiff penalty.”

Most non-essential travellers coming back to Canada already have to quarantine for 14 days.

