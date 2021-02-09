Another three Toronto restaurants have permanently closed their doors

Three more Toronto restaurants have permanently shut their doors.

Sir Corp has announced the closure of Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, Reds Midtown Tavern, and Duke’s Refresher + Bar at Yonge and Gerrard effective at the end of day Tuesday.

Company officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered their environment and put a great deal of stress on many businesses including their own.

They add their landlord presented them with an unexpected, but mutually beneficial opportunity, to vacate these properties and given the current economic conditions and uncertain future, they have decided to exercise this option.