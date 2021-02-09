Loading articles...

Another three Toronto restaurants have permanently closed their doors

Last Updated Feb 9, 2021 at 11:11 pm EST

A closed sign on a storefront. GETTY IMAGES/Steve Goodwin

Three more Toronto restaurants have permanently shut their doors.

Sir Corp has announced the closure of Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, Reds Midtown Tavern, and Duke’s Refresher + Bar at Yonge and Gerrard effective at the end of day Tuesday.

RELATED: CFIB says Ontario’s reopening plan is a ‘small, positive step’ for businesses hit hard by pandemic

Company officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered their environment and put a great deal of stress on many businesses including their own.

They add their landlord presented them with an unexpected, but mutually beneficial opportunity, to vacate these properties and given the current economic conditions and uncertain future, they have decided to exercise this option.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 07:34 PM
#EB403 approaching Aberdeen - the right lane is blocked because of a Tractor Trailer in the ditch.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:50 PM
Retweeted @UWCIMSS: Ice on the #GreatLakes has grown to ~20% in the deep freeze that is February. Taking a closer #VIIRS look at #LakeErie, the sm…
Latest Weather
Read more