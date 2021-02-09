A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 25,230 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,123,563 doses given. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 2,964.603 per 100,000.

There were 4,000 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 1,278,015 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 87.91 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland is reporting 2,516 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 12,596 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 24.055 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 17,475 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.3 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 72.08 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 972 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 8,828 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 55.652 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 10,200 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 6.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.55 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 3,661 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 18,826 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 19.291 per 1,000. There were 4,000 new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 34,800 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.6 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 54.1 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 1,366 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 18,643 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 23.90 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 25,850 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.3 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 72.12 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 3,406 new vaccinations administered for a total of 262,594 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 30.689 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 294,825 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.07 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 12,462 new vaccinations administered for a total of 398,633 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 27.138 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 437,975 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.02 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 1,186 new vaccinations administered for a total of 49,373 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 35.855 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 66,090 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 74.71 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 1,534 new vaccinations administered for a total of 44,521 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 37.757 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 44,575 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 99.88 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 3,968 new vaccinations administered for a total of 124,325 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 28.243 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 132,475 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 93.85 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 1,089 new vaccinations administered for a total of 155,585 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 30.319 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 172,950 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.96 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 175 new vaccinations administered for a total of 11,234 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 269.20 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 35 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 78.01 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting 225 new vaccinations administered for a total of 12,466 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 276.292 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 32 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 86.57 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 87 new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,939 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 153.36 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 12,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 31 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 49.49 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Feb. 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press