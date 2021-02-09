A look at COVID-19 restrictions across Canada

Several provinces are loosening COVID-19 restrictions as Canada sees infection numbers begin to decline.

The Ontario government announced restrictions in some parts of the province would start being eased on Wednesday.

Premier Doug Ford says he’s concerned about the variants, but he is ready to gradually return to the colour-coded system of regional restrictions that was in place before the current lockdown order.

RELATED: Ford announces gradual reopening of provincial economy, return to colour-coded COVID-19 framework

Quebec, Alberta and Nova Scotia announced they are relaxing rules Monday as well.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam continues to warn that downward trends can reverse quickly and that new variants could accelerate the spread of COVID-19 in Canada.