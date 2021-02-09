Loading articles...

A look at COVID-19 restrictions across Canada

Last Updated Feb 9, 2021 at 12:12 am EST

People in downtown toronto waiting for TTC bus wearing masks. (Undated)

Several provinces are loosening COVID-19 restrictions as Canada sees infection numbers begin to decline.

The Ontario government announced restrictions in some parts of the province would start being eased on Wednesday.

Premier Doug Ford says he’s concerned about the variants, but he is ready to gradually return to the colour-coded system of regional restrictions that was in place before the current lockdown order.

RELATED: Ford announces gradual reopening of provincial economy, return to colour-coded COVID-19 framework

Quebec, Alberta and Nova Scotia announced they are relaxing rules Monday as well.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam continues to warn that downward trends can reverse quickly and that new variants could accelerate the spread of COVID-19 in Canada.

PROVINCIAL COVID UPDATE

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:13 PM
#CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:04 PM
Forecasting just a few cm's of snow tonight starting near 10pm. Set your alarm earlier if you have to head out to w…
Latest Weather
Read more