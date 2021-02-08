Loading articles...

1 critically injured in shooting near Yorkdale Avenue and Caledonia Road

Last Updated Feb 8, 2021 at 10:17 pm EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo.

One person was injured in a shooting in the area of Yorkdale and Sage avenues, just east of Caledonia Road on Monday night.

Police responded to the area shortly before 10 p.m. after reports of multiple shots being heard and people in a car being shot.

When officers arrived they found one victim unconscious and paramedics rushed to the scene. The victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police say the suspects fled the scene at high speed.

No suspect or vehicle description is available at this time.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.

|
