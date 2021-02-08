Loading articles...

We’re (finally) starting to teach Black history in Canada

In today’s Big Story podcast, in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Ryerson’s school of journalism emailed students asking how to improve their program. Students responded by creating a petition demanding a Black-Canadian reporting course; over 3,000 people signed in mere hours of its release. It was the first course of its kind but will definitely not be the last. Black educators are hoping the summer of racial reckoning will mean that Canadian youth will learn about a history that has long been ignored.

Guest: Eternity Martis
Guest host: Fatima Syed

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 55 minutes ago
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 AM
Good Monday morning! It’s a cold one! 🥶Feels like minus 22 with the wind right now and not much improvement through…
Latest Weather
Read more