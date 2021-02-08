We’re (finally) starting to teach Black history in Canada

In today’s Big Story podcast, in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Ryerson’s school of journalism emailed students asking how to improve their program. Students responded by creating a petition demanding a Black-Canadian reporting course; over 3,000 people signed in mere hours of its release. It was the first course of its kind but will definitely not be the last. Black educators are hoping the summer of racial reckoning will mean that Canadian youth will learn about a history that has long been ignored.

Guest: Eternity Martis

Guest host: Fatima Syed

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.