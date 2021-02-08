Loading articles...

Well Health Technologies signs deal to buy CRH Medical for US$292.7 million

Last Updated Feb 8, 2021 at 7:58 am EST

VANCOUVER — Well Health Technologies Corp. has signed a deal to buy CRH Medical Corp. for US$292.7 million.

Under the agreement, Well Health will pay US$4 per share for the Vancouver-based company.

CRH is focused on services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases.

The company’s shares closed at US$2.18 on Friday on the NYSE American stock exchnage and C$2.78 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The deal requires the approval of two-thirds majority vote by CRH shareholders.

It is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CRH)

The Canadian Press

