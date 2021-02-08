Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police make arrest in fatal Scarborough shooting of 21-year-old
by news staff
Posted Feb 8, 2021 4:09 pm EST
Toronto police have made an arrest following a shooting in Scarborough over the weekend that took the life of a 21-year-old man.
Police responded to reports of gunfire in the Sheppard Avenue East and Gateforth Drive area just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The victim was identified as 21-year-old Abdulrahman Patel of Toronto and was located with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot at 5790 Sheppard Avenue East.
On Sunday, police arrested 32-year-old Imran Immamdeen of Toronto who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Immamdeen appeared in court on Monday.
Officers said they’re requesting residents, business owners, or anyone who was in the area, to check their security cameras or dash-cams for footage that may help with the investigation.
Police probe second shooting
Police are also looking into a second shooting that occurred roughly 10 minutes after the shooting on Sheppard Avenue East.
Police said they received a call that a man had walked into the emergency room of a hospital in the east end, also suffering from gunshot wounds. His injuries were described as serious at the time.
It is not known if the two incidents are connected, but police continue to investigate.
{* loginWidget *}