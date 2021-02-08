Toronto police investigating fatal shooting in York

Toronto Police are investigating a second fatal shooting Monday evening after a man was shot in York.

Police say they got a call for sounds of gunshots just before 10 p.m. near Lawrence Avenue West and Sage Avenue, near Caledonia Road.

They found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, and paramedics rushed him to hospital, where he died.

Lawrence has been closed between Caledonia and Dufferin.