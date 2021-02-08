Top Toronto ICU doctor: "I do not understand how we can reopen all provincial retail by Feb. 22"

As intensive care units (ICUs) across Ontario continue to see a surge in demand in critical care, one of Toronto’s top doctors says Monday’s announcement from the Ford government to gradually reopen retail businesses is ill-advised.

Dr. Michael Warner – the medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital – took to Twitter shortly after Ontario’s premier made the reveal, saying the ICU curve has not bent, despite suggestions by Ford and his government that it had.

“We peaked at 420 on Jan. 15, dropped to 354 patients on Feb. 3, and are now up to 377,” Warner said. “Non-COVID care is being rationed. Surgeons are triaging their patients. RNs/RTs/MDs are running out of gas.”

Hospitalized and ICU cases – As of Feb. 8

Active and hospitalized cases – As of Feb. 8

In January, Ontario hospitals with intensive care space available were told to reserve one-third of those beds for transfers from hospitals that have reached ICU capacity.

According to last week’s science table briefing, at the current rate of case count decline in Ontario, the province should still be between 1,000 and 2,000 daily cases by the end of February, at which point ICUs would be back into something resembling normal operations.

That is without factoring in the possible rapid-spread of multiple COVID-19 variants now being discovered in Ontario and across the globe.

In the province’s recent modelling projections, experts said 35 percent of hospitals in Ontario don’t have any free beds in ICUs and another 15 percent only have one or two beds free at the moment.

As the @ongov contemplates reopening, I wonder how our #COVID situation would be different had the voices of those sick "from" COVID influenced policy as much as the voices of those sick "of" COVID. — Michael Warner (@drmwarner) February 8, 2021

“In the absence of widespread vaccinations, paid sick leave for all workers, and an assessment of how school reopening impacts community spread… I do not understand how we can reopen all provincial retail by Feb. 22,” Warner said.

“The emergency brake only takes regions back to Grey = open.”

As part of Monday’s announcement, the stay-at-home order will apply to 28 public health regions until Tuesday, February 16.

For Toronto, Peel, and York Regions, the order will remain in effect until Monday, February 22, but the Ford government says any sudden increase in COVID-19 cases could delay that plan.

Ontario is also reporting 1,265 new cases of the disease today. In total, 901 people are hospitalized in the province due to COVID-19, including 335 in intensive care, and 226 people are on ventilators.

With files from The Canadian Press