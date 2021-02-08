Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

Last Updated Feb 8, 2021 at 10:58 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,265 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said today there are 421 new cases in Toronto, 256 in Peel and 130 in York Region. 

The province says it has conducted 28,303 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 901 people are hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19, including 335 in intensive care, and 226 people are on ventilators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press

