Ski hills in Green Zones opening up this week, all zones next week

The same day the province announced its gradual reopening plans for the economy with the colour-coded framework, the Ford government also announced ski hills will be reopening to the public — with conditions.

Outdoor snow recreational amenities will be able to operate in all zones, including those in lockdown.

Anyone using a ski and surface lift must wear a face covering or mask to cover their nose, mouth and chin, and all ski and outdoor recreational amenities, including resorts, cross country ski trails and tobogganing hills, must follow the general capacity limits for businesses and facilities.

RELATED: Ford announces gradual reopening of provincial economy, return to colour-coded COVID-19 framework

No lessons are allowed in the Grey Zone, but lessons can run in the Green, Yellow, Orange, and Red zones, with in-person teaching regulations in place.

The number of students permitted must also be limited to allow for physical distancing — 100 people in the Green, Yellow, and Orange zones, and 25 people in the Red Zone.

Ski Hills in Green Zones are able to open this week. Those in all PHUs except for Peel, York and Toronto will be able to open next week. My thanks to the industry for working with @ExploreON for a solid reopening framework. — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) February 8, 2021