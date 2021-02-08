Loading articles...

Ski hills in Green Zones opening up this week, all zones next week

Last Updated Feb 8, 2021 at 10:33 pm EST

Cross-country skiers make their way through freshly-fallen snow in Toronto's Christie Pits park on Feb. 27, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

The same day the province announced its gradual reopening plans for the economy with the colour-coded framework, the Ford government also announced ski hills will be reopening to the public — with conditions.

Outdoor snow recreational amenities will be able to operate in all zones, including those in lockdown.

Anyone using a ski and surface lift must wear a face covering or mask to cover their nose, mouth and chin, and all ski and outdoor recreational amenities, including resorts, cross country ski trails and tobogganing hills, must follow the general capacity limits for businesses and facilities.

No lessons are allowed in the Grey Zone, but lessons can run in the Green, Yellow, Orange, and Red zones, with in-person teaching regulations in place.

The number of students permitted must also be limited to allow for physical distancing — 100 people in the Green, Yellow, and Orange zones, and 25 people in the Red Zone.

