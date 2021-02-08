Loading articles...

Man injured in shooting near Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue

Last Updated Feb 8, 2021 at 8:01 pm EST

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating following a shooting in a Scarborough neighbourhood Monday evening.

Police said they were called at around 7:08 p.m. to a strip mall in the Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue area for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and started CPR , police said.

Shell casings were also located nearby, investigators said.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

 

