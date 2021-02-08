Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real estate board predicts average Toronto home price of more than $1-million this year
by News Staff
Posted Feb 8, 2021 6:50 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 8, 2021 at 6:50 pm EST
A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a west-end Toronto property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation is bracing for further impacts on the housing market from the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
The average home price will surpass $1-million for the first time ever, according to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s forecast for 2021.
TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason says it will be a record high, forecasting the average Toronto home price to be $1,250,000.
Mercer says the record high is driven by high demand and low supply.
With a low supply, particularly for homes, it creates a competitive market driving up prices.
While Statistics Canada reports a record-high population loss of 50,000 people in Toronto from July 2019 to July 2020, Mercer has confidence a rebounding economy, and a renewed GTA population growth post pandemic, will support the continued demand.
