Loading articles...

Police: 2 shot at government building location in Virginia

Last Updated Feb 8, 2021 at 7:14 pm EST

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people were shot and wounded in the vicinity of the Social Security Administration building in Norfolk on Monday, and the suspect in the shooting is one of the wounded, police said.

Police said on Twitter that officers received a call around 4 p.m. Monday about a shooting at the address corresponding to the Social Security office in that southeast Virginia city.

According to the tweet, Norfolk police weren’t seeking any additional suspects in the case. Photos and video showed several police cars near the building with officers standing on the street.

Authorities did not immediately release details about exactly where the shooting took place, the circumstances or the identities of those shot. The extent of their injuries were not immediately disclosed.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE - one lane has been opened on the #NB410 at Hurontario.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:04 PM
Forecasting just a few cm's of snow tonight starting near 10pm. Set your alarm earlier if you have to head out to w…
Latest Weather
Read more