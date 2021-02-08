Loading articles...

Ottawa lays out criteria for quarantine hotels as it inches toward new travel rule

Last Updated Feb 8, 2021 at 12:58 pm EST

OTTAWA — The Public Health Agency of Canada has listed its criteria for hotels seeking to participate in the mandatory three-day quarantine for returning travellers.

The conditions posted online put the government one step closer to fulfilling its late-January pledge that all passengers returning from non-essential trips abroad will have to self-isolate in a federally mandated facility for up to 72 hours at their own expense.

The government has not said when the measure, which aims to head off COVID-19 cases and contagious variants of the novel coronavirus at the border, will come into effect.

To qualify as a “listed hotel,” lodgings must be near one of the four airports currently accepting international flights — in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

They must also provide contactless meal delivery to rooms and free wireless internet access, set up a process for brief outdoor breaks and report daily check-in and checkout numbers as well as non-compliant guests to the public health agency.

Hotel submissions are due on Wednesday, three days after the criteria appear to have been posted online.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press

