Opposition calls on feds to sort out domestic production as Canada waits for third COVID vaccine approval

Canada could see another COVID-19 vaccine approved this week, but for new shots to make a major impact, the opposition says the federal government needs to fix its vaccination systems first.

AstraZeneca could become the third vaccine approved for use in Canada.

The announcement is expected soon, since a week and a half ago Health Canada said it would make its decision in days.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says it’s encouraging that we could have another shot in Canada’s COVID arsenal, but approval is not enough.

Singh says the Trudeau government has to fix the supply and delivery disruptions that have been plaguing Canada’s vaccination efforts, and it needs to speed up plans for domestic production.

“The more delays we see in the vaccine, the more people will get sick and more people can die. It is about life or death,” Singh says.

“I need to see Justin Trudeau take the serious issue of local production with all seriousness and get it done.”

Annamie Paul, with the Green party, is also calling for greater cooperation and transparency.

“Without the other pieces, it’s very hard for Canadians to have confidence and it’s very hard for the provinces to plan,” Pauls says.

Canada has ordered 20-million doses from AstraZeneca, and could get more than 1.9-million doses through the COVAX agreement.

Despite disruptions with the Pfizer and Moderna deliveries, the Trudeau government insists it’s on track to meet its targets of 6-million doses by the end of March and enough for the entire population by September.