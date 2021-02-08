MUST-WATCH: Time loops, rom coms, and glitches in the Matrix, oh my!

A couple of romantic comedies entering the Top 10 this week. Can love hold on to the top spot? Or will the King of Gondor’s directorial debut reign supreme? Keep reading to find out what made it into the MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week!

A Glitch in the Matrix

Streaming platform: VOD

If you love the Matrix, you’re gonna love this!

A Glitch in the Matrix is a documentary that poses the question, “what if we’re living in a simulation?” It’s a question asked by everyone from Plato to Elon Musk, and no one has provided a concrete answer yet. Directed by Rodney Ascher, who previously made the Shining documentary Room 237, this is a film for anyone who loves diving deep into the rabbit hole.

This is available now on Apple TV and Google Play!

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Between the pandemic and Groundhog Day, you may feel like you’re stuck in a time loop. Here’s a movie just for you!

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is a teenage time loop rom com. It stars Kathryn Newton (from Halt and Catch Fire and Big Little Lies) and Kyle Allen (from American Horror Story: Apocalypse) as the only two people stuck in a time loop, constantly re-living the exact same day, every day. They decide to create a map of all the tiny little perfect moments in their town. Little do they know, that map also paves the way to their hearts.

This drops on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, February 12th!

Falling

Streaming platform: VOD

Any fans of Viggo Mortensen out there, you’ve got to watch this one!

Falling doesn’t just star Mortensen, it’s also written and directed by him. He plays a gay man living in California with his partner (played by Terry Chen). His father (played by Lance Henriksen), a homophobic man who lives on a farm far away, has dementia. Mortensen’s character takes it upon himself to bring him to the west coast to take care of him. Unfortunately, tempers flare as father and son butt heads.

After debuting to acclaim at last year’s Sundance film festival, you can now check it out on Google Play, Apple TV, or the digital TIFF Bell Lightbox!

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

Streaming platform: Netflix

Here’s something for all the crime lovers!

The Cecil Hotel is an infamous building in Los Angeles that has a history of suicide, serial killers, and people going missing. While this documentary touches on a lot of its history, including being one of the last places the Black Dahlia was seen, and Richard Ramirez’s stay there, this mostly focuses on the most recent incident. A Vancouver woman called Elisa Lam visited the hotel in 2013, and a security video of her acting incredibly strange went viral. Shortly after, she was found dead in the hotel’s cistern.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel comes out on Wednesday, February 10th!

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Streaming platform: Netflix

If depressing true crime documentaries aren’t your thing, this might be more your tempo!

The third film in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy, Always and Forever shows Lara Jean (played by Lana Condor) as she heads on a trip to South Korea, and gets ready for the last year of high school. As her boyfriend Peter (played by Noah Centineo) gets ready for Stanford, she decides to apply as well. But will she get in, and will their relationship survive the move to college? Or will Peter just be another one of the boys she’s loved before?

This comes out on Friday, February 12!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Euphoria Special: Part 2 – Crave

9. The Map of Tiny Perfect Things – Amazon Prime Video

8. Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel – Netflix

7. Search Party (Season 4) – Crave

6. A Glitch in the Matrix – VOD

5. Snowpiercer – Netflix

4. WandaVision – Disney+

3. Falling – VOD

2. Malcolm & Marie – Netflix

1. To All The Boys: Always and Forever – Netflix