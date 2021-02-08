Loading articles...

Man facing arson charge after fire at Canada Revenue Agency headquarters

Last Updated Feb 8, 2021 at 3:58 pm EST

OTTAWA — A 33-year-old Ottawa man was scheduled to appear in court Monday after being arrested and charged with arson in connection with what police say was a fire at the Canada Revenue Agency’s headquarters.

The Ottawa Police Service says the fire in the historic Connaught building a few blocks from Parliament Hill started early Sunday morning before it was extinguished by the sprinkler system.

Canada Revenue Agency spokeswoman Sylvie Branch says no one was injured but that the building did suffer a broken window along with smoke and water damage.

Daniel Joseph Groulx is in custody pending a bail hearing after being arrested and charged with one count each of arson, possession of an incendiary material and mischief to property.  

The Canada Revenue Agency is responsible for collecting federal taxes as well as delivering a number of different federal benefit programs and overseeing the registration of charities in Canada.

It has been heavily involved in disbursing billions of dollars in assistance to Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more recently asked some people to return money they weren’t eligible for. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision EB 401 east of the Allen express - two left lanes blocked. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 PM
Light dusting of snow tonight for #Toronto. Most falling between 10p-3a. Here are the temps and snow you'll be waki…
Latest Weather
Read more