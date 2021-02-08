Man dead after reports of shots fired Monday night in Scarborough

A man, in his 40s or 50s, has died after a shooting near Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue in Scarborough on Monday night.

Toronto police received reports of gun shots heard after 7 o’clock near a strip plaza.

When searching the area, police found a man who was shot multiple times.

RELATED: Police ID victim in Malvern shooting death

Police applied CPR, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with security or dash cam footage to come forward.