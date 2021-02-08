Man dragged out of car, attacked at Front and Spadina: police

Toronto police are investigating after a man was attacked in a possible case of road rage or an attempted carjacking in the downtown core on Monday night.

Police were called to the area of Front Street and Spadina Avenue around 8:20 p.m. for reports of a person with a knife.

A man was reportedly dragged out of his car and attacked by two other drivers, police said. The suspects were driving a black, four-door import and a burgundy mini-van.

Police are currently searching the area.