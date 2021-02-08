Doug Ford to announce plans to reopen Ontario following state of emergency

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce plans on Monday to reopen the province following its state of emergency.

A senior government source who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter says Ford will announce that the state of emergency declared last month will be allowed to expire as scheduled on Tuesday.

However, the source adds that a stay-at-home order will remain in effect as regions gradually transition back to the government’s colour-coded restrictions system over the next three weeks.

The source says the government will also introduce an “emergency brake” that allows the province’s top doctor to immediately move a region back into lockdown if cases spike.

#BREAKING – Premier Doug Ford will announce plans for a gradual reopening the economy on Monday. CP reports that by the week of Feb. 15, all area will transition to the colour-coded restrictions system except for Toronto, Peel & York which will transition the week of Feb 22. — Richard Southern (@richard680news) February 6, 2021

Health units in Hastings Prince Edward, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington, Renfrew County, and Timiskaming are expected to move into the least-restrictive green zone on Wednesday, which means restaurants and non-essential businesses can reopen.

On the week of Feb. 15, all remaining regions except three hot spots in the Greater Toronto Area are set to move to the framework based on their local case rates.

Toronto, Peel Region and York Region are expected to be the last to make that transition on the week of Feb. 22, but the source said any sudden increase in cases could delay that plan.

While COVID-19 numbers in the province have gradually declined in recent weeks there is growing concern from health officials about the rise of more infectious strains of the virus that have popped up in the province.

As of Sunday, the province had counted 176 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K.

Toronto Public Health have confirmed the first cases of variants first detected in Brazil and South Africa in the city.

A provincial lockdown was imposed in late December and was followed by the state of emergency and a stay-at-home order that took effect Jan. 14 as COVID-19 rates surged.

Last week, the Ford government and Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that Ontario schools outside of COVID-19 hotspot regions Toronto, Peel, and York will welcome students back for in-person learning on Monday.

Students in Toronto, Peel, and York will head back to the classroom after Family Day, on Feb. 16.

Ontario reported 1,489 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths on Sunday.

With files from the Canadian Press