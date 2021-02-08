CFIB says Ontario's reopening plan is a 'small, positive step' for businesses hit hard by pandemic

It is a small positive step – That is what the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is saying about today’s reopening plan from the province.

The CFIB says for many businesses – particularly in Toronto, Peel, and York Regions – Monday’s announcement will mean that they will move from a province-wide lockdown to a regional lockdown on February 22.

Ryan Mallough, director of provincial affairs for the CFIB, says they were calling for a 20 percent capacity for all businesses across the province.

“It is more than that for retailers, they’re going to open them at 25 percent capacity in Grey Zones,” he said. “But unfortunately, it doesn’t extend beyond retail.”

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says the province's reopening plan is a small, positive step, but thousands of small businesses will remain in full lockdown even after February 22nd with no end in sight. @680NEWS — Fil Martino (@fil_martino) February 8, 2021

The CFIB says it is strongly urging the government to move the hard caps for sectors like gyms, hair salons, events, and restaurants to a capacity limit or other measures that better reflect their work and space.

According to the federation, by February 22, personal care services in Toronto and Peel will have been closed for 183 days since the spring 2020 lockdowns began.

Gyms and indoor dining in Toronto and Peel will have been closed for 220 days.

“[They’re] all still going to be fully closed in the Grey Zone or significantly limited in the Red or Yellow Zones,” Mallough added.

“We think the 20 percent capacity still would have worked and maintained that balance. We do understand where the government is coming from. What we are looking for now is some agility; if we continue to bend the curve in the direction it’s going, that we are quicker to move these businesses from say Red to Orange or Orange to Yellow or look at capacity restrictions instead of a hard cap for some sectors.”

CFIB says it has been flooded with questions from business owners about what Ontario’s reopening plans mean for them. Its business counsellors have been briefed on the changing rules, so members can call for an update.