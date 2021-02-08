Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Appeal court lengthens parole period in triple murder of Alberta family
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 8, 2021 1:04 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 8, 2021 at 1:14 pm EST
CALGARY — The Alberta Court of Appeal has ruled that a trial judge erred by not applying consecutive parole eligibilities for two men convicted in the slayings of three family members.
As a result, Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank must now serve a minimum 50 years in prison before they can apply for release.
The two men were each convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole eligibility for 25 years.
The bodies of Klaus’s father and sister, Gordon and Monica Klaus, were found in their burned-out farmhouse near Castor, east of Red Deer, in 2013.
The body of his mother, Sandra Klaus, was never found but police believed she also died in the home.
The Crown had asked for no parole eligibility for 75 years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 8, 2021
The Canadian Press
