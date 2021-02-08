Loading articles...

24 garment workers killed in flooded factory in Morocco

Last Updated Feb 8, 2021 at 8:38 am EST

RABAT, Morocco — At least 24 workers have been killed in the city of Moroccan city of Tangier after heavy rains flooded a clandestine garment factory, Morocco’s state news agency MAP reported Monday.

Local authorities said firefighters and emergency workers on Monday rescued 10 survivors from the factory, in the basement of a residential villa.

Search operations were still underway to rescue other workers trapped inside the flooded factory.

The total number of workers remains unknown. An investigation has been launched.

The Associated Press

