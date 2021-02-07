The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Sunday Feb. 7, 2021.

There are 801,057 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 801,057 confirmed cases (45,711 active, 734,644 resolved, 20,702 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 3,301 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 120.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 25,601 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,657.

There were 93 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 760 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 109. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 54.47 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 415 confirmed cases (20 active, 391 resolved, four deaths).

There were three new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 3.83 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of seven new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 113 confirmed cases (three active, 110 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 1.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,584 confirmed cases (seven active, 1,512 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 0.71 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,337 confirmed cases (222 active, 1,095 resolved, 20 deaths).

There were 12 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 28.41 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 107 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 15.

There were two new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.56 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Quebec: 268,977 confirmed cases (12,283 active, 246,695 resolved, 9,999 deaths).

There were 1,204 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 143.25 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,617 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,088.

There were 26 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 236 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 34. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.39 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 116.61 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Ontario: 276,718 confirmed cases (15,269 active, 254,966 resolved, 6,483 deaths).

There were 1,388 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 103.63 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,355 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,479.

There were 45 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 338 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 48. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.33 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 44 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 30,158 confirmed cases (3,309 active, 26,007 resolved, 842 deaths).

There were 80 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 239.91 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 712 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 102.

There were four new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 17 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 61.05 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 25,209 confirmed cases (2,413 active, 22,460 resolved, 336 deaths).

There were 263 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 204.72 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,583 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 226.

There were four new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 36 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.44 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 28.51 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Alberta: 126,416 confirmed cases (6,266 active, 118,445 resolved, 1,705 deaths).

There were 348 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 141.7 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,669 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 381.

There were 12 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 74 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 11. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 38.56 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 69,716 confirmed cases (5,903 active, 62,567 resolved, 1,246 deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 114.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,529 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 361.

There were zero new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 57 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is eight. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 24.2 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 32 confirmed cases (one active, 31 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 299 confirmed cases (15 active, 283 resolved, one deaths).

There were three new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 38.12 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 15 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Feb. 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press